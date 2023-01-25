Dubai: The Awqaf Foundation, Minors’ Funds Management and the Medication Healthcare Group have launched the ‘Don’t let them worry’ initiative to provide for the expenses of treating patients who are unable to pay and are uninsured.
The initiative is based on establishing a health endowment from the donations of charitable people, the proceeds of which will be used to cover the expenses of patients who are unable to bear the cost of surgeries and treatment.
Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, said that the health endowment provides a sustainable source to provide for the expenses of treating humanitarian cases, and patients who are unable to pay the cost of treatment.
He added, “Our partnership with the Health Medication Group contributes to achieving the endowment’s goals in supporting disease cases and providing them with the best health care.”
He stated that the initiative enhances the role of the endowment in community service and support for humanitarian diseases, calling on all segments of society, institutions and companies to support the initiative, so that the institution can implement the new endowment and direct the proceeds for the treatment of cases.
Marwan Haji Nasser, Chairman and CEO of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, said that the hospital is keen to provide the best healthcare for patients.
He added, “The initiative was launched to receive donations from institutions, businessmen and able-bodied people in the community, in order to provide the necessary funding to establish a health endowment.”