Dubai: A new health care centre was inaugurated by the Prime Health Care group in Ajman on March 3. The centre plans to cover the medical needs of Ajman and other Northern emirates’ residents and was inaugurated by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Department of Economic Development Ajman and Hamad Obaid Taryam Al Shamsi, Director of Ajman Medical District.

Prime Medical Centre in Ajman offers the advantage of a prominent location at the Grand Mall along Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street and is equipped with latest diagnostic and treatment facilities and multi-specialty services offered by a team of highly-qualified and experienced doctors and trained staff. The center offers a wide array of specialities including paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, cardiology, general surgery, orthopaedics, internal medicine, ophthalmology, dental, ENT and physiotherapy.

Dr Jamil Ahmad, Managing Director, Prime Healthcare Group, said: “The number of residential communities in Ajman has been constantly multiplying over the years, giving rise to an increased demand for quality health care. This is the reason why we identified the emirate as the next location for the expansion of our medical center network. We continue to be motivated by the trust and loyalty our patients have placed on us, which encourage us to innovate and expand our health care services to upcoming residential communities in Dubai and other parts of the UAE.