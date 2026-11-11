New COVID-19 variant PJ.2.1 spreading: Symptoms, risks and what we know so far

A new COVID-19 variant called PJ.2.1 has been identified. The variant, which was first detected in Canada in May 2026, has been reported to be spreading across continents. The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is closely monitoring the variant because of its growing geographical spread. Its arrival has raised familiar questions about how dangerous it is and whether another wave is coming.

What it is

A study published in the Journal of Infection in October 2026 describes PJ.2.1 as a “novel saltation variant”. It evolved from an older variant that circulated until May 2025 and descends from the JN.1 lineage.

According to Dr Amit Saraf, director of internal medicine at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, PJ.2.1 has a heavily mutated spike protein and an increased ability to interact with the ACE2 receptor, the doorway the virus uses to enter human cells.

“Laboratory experiments also indicated greater cell-entry efficiency in certain cell lines,” he told The Indian Express. “Interestingly, the study did not find that PJ.2.1 was substantially better at escaping antibodies generated by the variant-adapted vaccine responses examined. This is an important distinction: a variant spreading faster does not necessarily mean it causes more severe disease.”

When and where it was first reported

The first confirmed sample was collected on May 2, 2026, in Ontario, Canada. The variant was later detected elsewhere in Canada and in New York City on June 30, followed by several other US states. It has also been found in Australia, Singapore and Spain.

Symptoms

According to WAM, the WHO has said the symptoms linked to the new variant closely resemble those of a common cold or influenza, so infections cannot be identified by symptoms alone. A diagnostic test is the most reliable way to tell it apart from other viruses.

How dangerous is it?

So far, there are no signs that PJ.2.1 causes more severe illness than earlier variants. However, because its symptoms are similar to a cold, it is too early to say how serious its impact could be. Globally, about 780 million COVID-19 cases and seven million deaths have been reported to date, although new cases have fallen significantly.

What should people do?