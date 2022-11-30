Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Health has announced the launch of a pilot programme that supports parents across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), The The initiative aims at safeguarding and supporting the physical and mental well-being of parents and children.

The pilot program aims at addressing the needs and rights of all children in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, regardless of income level, geographical location, or gender. It will also focus on boosting positive outcomes for children by educating parents on important developmental milestones and how they can support their children in achieving the best developmental outcomes during these milestones.

Second phase

The second phase of the programme will see the launch of a ‘Child Healthline’ that will be operated by Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre, a Mubadala Health Partner. This helpline will provide immediate support to parents or caregivers who have concerns about their child’s development, by providing them with the required healthcare services. Parents will also be provided with the resources essential to foster their child’s development and enhance awareness of their child’s changing developmental needs. These services range from tips on how to play with children to guidance on when and how to introduce solid foods to infants. The dedicated children’s support helpline will be resourced by trained and qualified nurses who will provide support and guidance to parents and assist in scheduling appointments if there are any concerns or problems that need to be resolved quickly with medical interventions.

Early intervention

Sana Mohamed Suhail, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), stated: “Together with our partners at Mubadala Health, we aim to raise parents’ awareness about the child’s key developmental milestones and the importance of early intervention, as well as enabling them to detect any developmental disorders or delays, and encouraging them to talk about their concerns with healthcare professionals early on; in order to ensure that the child receives accurate and early diagnosis and access to appropriate intervention services.”

She noted that the lack of awareness and understanding among parents regarding their children’s development journey and how to identify potential difficulties can be a barrier to children’s timely access to early intervention services. This programme will contribute to improving the parents’ confidence and knowledge of the signs of proper development of their children, and enable them to access experts and formal sources of information related to child growth and development, in order to support the proper and healthy development of all children during early childhood.

Significant step