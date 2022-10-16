Dubai: Wearing pink colours and ribbons, riders of big bikes came roaring from Dubai to Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning to raise awareness on breast cancer early detection and prevention.
The ‘ride for a cause’ was organised by members of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) chapters in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Jose John, activities officer of H.O.G. Dubai, told Gulf News over 150 members from the two emirates joined in the fun ride that started from the Harley showroom in Dubai and culminated on Yas Island Abu Dhabi.
Riders wore pink shirts and the iconic breast cancer ribbon – the universal symbol of breast cancer awareness and solidarity.
John said: “We are here to spread out the message on the importance of early detection of breast cancer, and we wear the pink ribbon to express our strong moral support to all women fighting breast cancer. We are with you, don’t give up.”
Most common cancer
The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There are various activities across the UAE that raise awareness about the chronic disease that has become the most common cancer globally as of 2021, accounting for 12 per cent of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Medical experts, however, noted that “early detection of breast cancer through integrated awareness initiatives and screening, has shown very encouraging results as early detection and risk factor awareness are imperative to saving lives.”
‘We care and share’
Anand Rodrigues, head captain, and Dino Varghese, H.O.G Dubai rider for 14 years, said: “Together the Harley riders have joined in a sea of pink to show our solidarity with the breast cancer survivors and those fighting this disease and to highlight the awareness among people. We care and we share.”