Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, the first overseas branch of world leading over 200-year old Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, was launched in DHCC in 2007 and has since undergone constant growth. The Dubai branch has seen over 300,000 patients and performed over 25,000 surgical procedures since establishment.
The hospital has grown to a team of 30 subspecialised consultant eye doctors and over 100 team members in the past 15 years. The Joint Commission International (JCI) Accredited eye hospital is a one-stop location for comprehensive eye care needs of children and adults. It currently boasts over 10 key subspecialty departments, multiple investigation and photography clinics, two operating theatres, one laser refractive suite, an in-house pharmacy and optical shop, all open daily.
The hospital strives to maintain its status as a first mover in its field, as the first private hospital in Dubai that invested in the latest advancement in technology related to surgical visualisation and retina imaging with a 3D microscope and innovative retina scanner.
The expansion will see the further growth of the full range of services offered: Vitreoretinal and Medical Retina, Cornea and Refractive, Glaucoma, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Oculoplastics, Genetic Eye Disease, Ocular Oncology, Aviation Ophthalmology, and General Ophthalmology Departments.
For increased benefit of the patients and better serve and accommodate the increased demand on services, additional waiting areas and a new VIP and executive examination suite will be added, as the hospital aims to further exceed patient expectations.
For more information, visit www.moorfields.ae or call 04 429 7888 today.