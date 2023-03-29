Scopes of cooperation

According to the MoU, both parties have agreed on specific areas of cooperation to support the planning, implementation, and strategic follow-up of initiatives related to promoting the quality of life in the UAE and combating non-communicable diseases. The collaboration will focus on medical fields such as oncology, cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, and respiratory diseases.

The partnership will also stimulate and support national initiatives that promote healthy lifestyles and reduce morbidity rates resulting from non-communicable diseases.

Awareness events

The MoU mandates the organisation of workshops, events, and initiatives that contribute to supporting the Ministry’s awareness and educational efforts in enhancing the quality of a healthy life and combating non-communicable diseases. Additionally, the partnership will support training and capacity building programs related to the areas covered by the scope of cooperation between the two parties.

Positive results

Dr Al Rand stressed that the partnership would not only support the National Policy for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), but also help improve the quality of life for individuals and society through a world-class health care system. “It will also increase the public awareness of non-communicable diseases as well as provide support to patients and the public while also promoting healthy practices as part of the National Wellbeing Strategy 2031,: he added

Dr Al Rand said: “We are optimistic that this strategic partnership will yield tangible positive results that would enhance the health and safety of the community. The Ministry will continue to work jointly with partners to achieve common goals and improve the quality of healthy life in the UAE.”

Supporting UAE Vision

Sameh El Fangary Country President for the GCC at AstraZeneca, said that AstraZeneca is proud of partnering with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, adding that the company looks forward to collaborating with the Ministry to enhance the quality of a healthy life and combat non-communicable diseases and disease factors.

El Fangary stressed that the constructive collaboration between government entities and the private sector will certainly reflect positively on people’s lives and health.