His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM/Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has directed to arrange medical treatment for Muhammad Aamir Dawood, a three-year-old Afghan boy who is suffering from cancer.

In a prompt move to help the child’s family, currently residing at the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ordered to transfer the boy to the United States for necessary treatment. The kind gesture highlights the UAE’s well-established principles of solidarity and giving that ensures assistance to all in need. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s directives to arrange medical treatment for the Afghan child reflects the UAE’s values of giving and His Highness’s interest in protecting human dignity, without any discrimination based on race, colour or religion.

Providing necessary care

Under the directives of the wise leadership, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, visited the Afghan child at Emirates Humanitarian City. During Sheikh Theyab’s visit, he was received by Mohammed Matar Abdullah Al Marar, Director of the Emirates Humanitarian City, along with a number of officials.

Sheikh Theyab was briefed by the medical team in the city about the condition of the child. He met the child’s parents and reassured them about the treatment in the US and the completion of all required procedures, in compliance with the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE to provide necessary support and care.

UAE, a symbol of hope

Sheikh Theyab also met a number of Afghan families who are being temporarily hosted by Emirates Humanitarian City. He spoke to them about their stay in the city and the services provided to them. The families expressed their happiness and gratitude to the UAE for the warm hospitality extended to them during their stay. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed added that the UAE would remain a symbol of help and support in times of trouble and a source of inspiration when it comes to humanitarian work. He also noted that the UAE will spare no effort in fulfilling its humanitarian mission, which stems from its innate values of giving and doing good and providing assistance to all in need worldwide.