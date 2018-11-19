Sharjah: A male driver died on Monday after he suffered a heart attack while driving in Sharjah, said police.
The 59-year-old man, identified as H.A.R., was driving in an industrial area when he became ill and lost control of his vehicle.
When police and an ambulance arrived at the scene the man had already died.
A senior official at Sharjah Police said it is thought the man tried to drive his car to the side of the road as he was having the heart attack but died before he could do it. The body of the deceased was transferred to Al Qassimi Hospital to be handed over to his family.