Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Sunday sent an SMS to residents of Al Nahda, alerting them about the new location for free COVID-19 tests.
The free coronavirus tests started from July 5, but has now been moved to a new location in a mobile screening centre near Sharjah Expo Centre from 10am to 6pm.
“The Ministry of Health and Prevention in cooperation with Sharjah Police will conduct COVID-19 screening campaign and it will last for ten days,” read the message.
Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that the tests were meant to be conducted in a mobile screen centre in Al Nahda Park but due to the hot weather the committee chose a new location to provide residents with more comfort while they are waiting in queues.
The COVID-19 test will be conducted for adults aged 18 and above.
Residents should bring their Emirates ID and show the SMS alert.
The message was sent in both Arabic and Urdu.
Upon completion of tests in Al Nahda region, the teams will move to several different regions, that include in a series, Al Qasimiya, Al Nabba, as well as Al Butina, until the completion of all areas of the emirate.