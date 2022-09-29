Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in the world, but it’s also one of the most preventable. The good news is that there are many modifiable cardiac factors to lower the risk of heart disease. A large number of UAE residents are from South Asia. Many studies have shown that in South Asians, coronary artery disease events are seen a decade earlier than in their western counterparts, that is, in the age of 40-50 years, which is the most productive age. An alarming trend we are increasingly seeing is heart attacks in the younger population of 30-40 years, and the sad truth is many of these cardiac events are preventable. For that, there is a need for everyone to know about the causes, symptom and risk factors for heart disease. Knowing these can help you prevent future heart attacks.