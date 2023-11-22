In a significant leap toward advancing pediatric care, the recently concluded IRIS Integrative Paediatric Conference 2023 successfully united allopathic and homoeopathic perspectives. Held under the auspices of the IHMA UAE CHAPTER, the conference aimed to reshape the landscape of pediatric healthcare by emphasizing the benefits of an integrative approach.
Addressing prevalent pediatric issues such as recurrent bronchitis, adenoids, atopic dermatitis, and developmental delays, the conference showcased the potential of homoeopathy in providing effective solutions. The exchange of scientific papers between allopathic and homoeopathic practitioners opened doors for collaborative research and a more comprehensive understanding of pediatric healthcare.
The event was attended by Bijender Singh, Consul for Labour at the Consulate of India, Dubai, Dr P K Rajiv, a specialist pediatrician and neonatologist, Dr Dr Shali Akbar, Dr Seetha Lakshmi, Dr Soumya Krishnan, and Dr Zainul Abid.