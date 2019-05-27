. Image Credit: Getty

I’ve read that diet sodas aren’t necessarily healthier — is this true?

All sodas carry the common characteristic of carbonisation. Generally, all artificially sweetened drinks (diet or not) may cause problems for your stomach health in the long term. Sodas, usually interfere with the natural process of digestion, both chemically as well as energetically. Prolonged use can cause bloating and less satiety in many of my patients and from experience, when they remove sodas from their diets, it makes them feel healthier.

Although the term calorie refers to the energy content of both food and drinks, the calories from solids and liquids have different implications. - Dr Hafeel Ambalath, Founder and CEO, The Healers’ Clinic

Is there a difference between liquid calories and calories from food?

Yes. Although the term calorie refers to the energy content of both food and drinks, the calories from solids and liquids have different implications.

Calories from liquids are often not considered when people think about their diet. There are many examples of high-calorie drinks, including certain fruit juices, carbonated drinks, sweetened drinks, karak chai and sweetened coffee. It’s also important to consider that the signals sent to your brain to indicate satiety are different with liquids and solid foods.

In the case of liquids, your thirst is quenched when the quantity of water increases in your blood stream. This results in you feeling less thirsty. But liquids pass through your system much quicker than the solid food, which makes the satiety hormones less effective. This usually results in the consumption of more calories through drinks.

When the people eat solid calories, signals from the nerves in the stomach wall are sent to your brain, which usually depends on the volume of food you have eaten. The intestines also have hormones that fluctuate based on hunger and satiety, helping the brain to send a stop signal for consuming more calories.