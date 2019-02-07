Dr Al Dameh elaborated on the 12-hour oesophageal resection and reconstruction surgery that was done with minimal invasion to ensure quick recovery. “We started from the abdomen where a part of the patient’s stomach was shaped into a tube. Moving to the chest again through the laparoscope, we resected two-thirds of the patient’s oesophagus. We then pulled the reshaped tube-like portion of the stomach and reattached it to the remaining part of the oesophagus in his chest. Now the patient has a real chance at survival and tests reveal that his cancer is in remission.”