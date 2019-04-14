Dubai: In order to streamline the efficiency of visiting health consultants the Ministry of Health and Prevention has launched a 24/7, interactive Smart Portal.

The user-friendly digital innovation platform facilitates data and patient information exchange in a secure manner.

Commenting on the portal, Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said that the smart portal of the visiting consultants programme comes as part of the government’s movement towards government excellence system, as well as the smart government initiative to achieve the objectives of the UAE National Agenda.

Dr. Sultan Ahmad Sharif, Director of the health ministry’s visiting consultants’ office, said: “The aim was to create an online platform/portal where all involved stakeholders can save time while achieving a better quality of service in compliance with full organisational requirements,” Dr. Sharif added.