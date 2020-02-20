The new facility is an affiliate of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA)

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on Thursday opened the Smart Salem Centre, a medical fitness and occupational screening facility.

The medial fitness centre will reduce a customer’s waiting time from 28 hours to 30 minutes, to get his residency visa issued, in cooperation with Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Customers usually spend no less than 28 hours for registration and get their medical fitness tests conducted before getting their residency visas.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "Thank you for all the efforts that have contributed to the making this pilot project possible and we look forward to further innovations to bring happiness to all Dubai government’s customers.