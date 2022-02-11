Abu Dhabi: A 17-year-old girl diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) has been accepted into her dream college after undergoing therapy at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC).

On the occasion of Children’s Mental Health Week, marked between February 7 and 14, the capital’s premier public hospital has stressed the importance of tending to the psychological needs of young people like her. SKMC provides treatment for mental health concerns among children and adolescents in order to enable patients to lead a full and active life.

Bullied in school

Discussing the case of the young Arab girl with ADHD, SKMC said she had been bullied at school before she had sought medical help and advice. She had been unable to maintain her attention and focus and was prone to making mistakes, forgetting items and being generally disorganised. After she began her therapy, however, her quality of life changed dramatically and her academic performance improved.

Common condition

“ADHD is a common mental health condition that can cause inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. This can make studying difficult and we see many young people with ADHD struggle in school, get lower test scores and fall behind. This can negatively affect their self-esteem, relationships and social skills. With right support and treatment, alongside compassion and empathy, symptoms can be reduced and school performance improved,” said Dr Salwa Al Hosani, consultant physician at SKMC.

Looking back, the patient herself said she had always felt isolated.

Treatment helped

“I always felt misunderstood, judged and alienated. Growing up, I had felt incredibly left-out, but that changed after the doctors’ diagnosis and the start of treatment. The difference was noticeable, with my ability to focus and my self-confidence increasing, which rippled into my education, social life and hobbies,” she said.

“My message to parents is that if you suspect your child is different, distracted or has trouble making friends, please seek professional help and ensure they feel loved and accepted — the way my parents did for me. Next fall, I will begin my first semester at college — all thanks to a doctor’s visit that took place almost a decade ago,” the patient added.

SKMC services

SKMC is the largest mental health service provider and the only mental health inpatient service in Abu Dhabi. Part of the public health provider Abu Dhabi Health Service Company’s (Seha) network, it functions as a referral centre for public and private facilities. The inpatient unit is one of the largest in the emirate with 123 beds.