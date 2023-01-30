What are you showcasing at Arab Health 2023?

This year, Philips’ focus is to demonstrate how strategic partnerships can unlock the power of our future-ready portfolio, enabling healthcare providers to extend care capacity, and increase clinical confidence.

Its long history of collaboration and innovation ideally positions us as a strategic partner to realize real results with tangible impact. That is why this year, we will debut our Philips Optimization Zone, which offers an exclusive opportunity to engage with our specialist service and solutions team on how to maximize our customers’ and partners’ return on their healthcare investments. A full team of experts is available to meet and engage with stakeholders to discuss how to get the most out of technology over the lifecycle of the solutions. Whether this calls for a managed services, expert consultancy, education or other type of partnership — Philips is leveraging Arab Health to help healthcare providers in the region make confident investment decisions for today and the future.

We will also be showcasing our future-ready solutions in Radiology, Ultrasound, Acute Care, Cardiology, and Image-guided therapy (IGT) that enable more precise, predictive, personalised and accessible healthcare, including:

The Philips eICU as an example, is a transformational critical care telehealth program comprising one centralized specialized critical care team, as a supplement to the bedside team, who can manage many ICU locations, in real time. This support to increasingly scarce clinical resources, has been shown to reduce mortality, lengths of stay and cost of care.

Philips’ acute patient management solutions offer an integrated system of advanced physiologic monitoring, a central station, and clinical decision-support tools that work together to provide the actionable insights care teams need in the moment. It allows them to gain visibility into patients’ status anytime, anywhere; notifies them of early signs of potential patient deterioration to proactively fine-tune treatment; rapidly adapt and scale patient monitoring; and collaborate during care transitions and effectively decide the optimal time to transition. Together with Philips CareEvent, alerts can be delivered - directly to the healthcare teams’ smartphone to further help make an informed response.

Philips is launching its breakthrough innovation, the MR 7700 3T MRI imaging system. The MR 7700 reaches new levels of precision in both anatomical and functional imaging to support confident diagnosis for every patient. It combines neuroscience capabilities, unsurpassed gradients, with an 35% faster scan time , streamlined workflow, and delivers greater patient comfort.

Philips is also spotlighting its digital pathology solutions which speed up collaboration between laboratories and contribute to earlier and more accurate detection and tissue assessment and a decrease in the rate of interpretation errors, especially in difficult cases. It can also save time for pathologists in administration tasks - freeing up capacity for a higher volume of patients to receive the access to care they need.

Philips’ portfolio of integrated workflow solutions supports this aim by connecting workflows, across the radiology enterprise to help enhance the efficiency and work experience of radiologists, technologists and administrators. These include its next-generation Advanced Visualization Workspace platform with AI-enabled algorithms and workflows, as well as Philips’ AI-enabled PACS, which provides automatic analysis of medical data and extraction of relevant information to generate meaningful – and actionable – insights.

What does innovation and sustainability mean to you?

As a purpose-driven company, we at Philips are conscious of our responsibility towards society. That’s why we are stepping up our climate and circular action — teaming up with our customers and suppliers to innovate solutions that improve people’s health and well-being while respecting the environment.

Circular practices, such as designing for refurbishment, serviceability and upgradability, will become an integral part of the healthcare industry’s climate action toolbox. As we continue to innovate for our customers and for patients, we are working to minimize our impact on the planet by taking climate action, driving the transition to a circular economy, implementing EcoDesign in our products, and partnering with our suppliers to reduce their environmental footprint.

The adoption of smart digital tools is also enabling health systems to ‘dematerialize’, delivering maximum value with minimum resources. For example, by supporting the shift from resource-intensive clinical facilities to networked lower-cost settings and the home. And the trend towards cloud-, service- and software-based solutions will save on the materials needed for on-site enterprise hardware and reduce CO2 emissions, while further optimizing efficiency.

Similarly, usage- and outcome-based business models enable hospitals to access a system’s functionality ‘as a service’, without significant upfront capital expenditure, and support multiple reuse and recycling. What matters to hospitals is to be able to offer patients the best possible imaging and analytics to support precision diagnosis and personalized treatment – not owning a specific scanner.

While we are proud of what we do already, it is very clear that we need to step up our actions with urgency. But to succeed, collaboration is critical.We need to rally everyone – our customers, stakeholders, employees and partners – behind the idea that actively contributing to sustainable development is not only good for business. It is the only way to do business.

What are your future plans?

In such a rapidly evolving world, it is critical to solve immediate pressing needs, while creating capacity and capabilities for tomorrow. While we have the experience, expertise and end-to-end solutions, we know we cannot do it alone, which is why in 2023 and beyond we are excited to co-create solutions that realizes a healthier future across the region.

We believe if these solutions are underpinned by long lasting expert partnerships, collaboration between all stakeholders including governments, public and private providers and healthcare payors, and continued investments in bringing the vision of healthcare transformation to life, progress and a positive impact is inevitable.