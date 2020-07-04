Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Saturday sent SMS to residents of Al Nahda, alerting them about free COVID-19 tests from July 5.
The message read: "The Ministry of Health and Prevention in cooperation with Sharjah Police will conduct COVID-19 screening campaign and it will last for ten days."
Residents of the area received an alert on their phones about the screening. The tests will be carried out at a mobile screening centre set up in Al Nahda Park from 10am to 6pm.
COVID-19 test will be conduct for adults aged 18 and above.
Residents should bring their Emirates ID and show the SMS alert.
The message was sent in both Arabic and Urdu.