Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHP) on Thursday clarified the four-step registration process needed for organ donation through a newly launched app, called Hayat, which is available free to download on your smart phone.
On Wednesday, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the app at the Arab Health forum in Dubai World Trade Centre.
Lubna Al Sha’ali, Director of the MoHP’s Public Health Policy, explained the registration process to Gulf News.
“This is a four step procedure,” she said. “Once an individual downloads the Hayat app, he or she is required to fill out details such as name, age, mobile number and Emirates ID number.
“This is the first step that indicates an individual’s wish to donate an organ after their death. In the next step, the individual gets an email that is mentioned on the Hayat app to confirm the interest. Only when the individual provides a positive response are all the details including the Emirates ID number registered.”
In the last three days over 90 individuals have registered for organ donation through the Hayat app in a similar manner, said Al Sha’ali.
The second phase of the organ donation, which is planned to be launched soon, is for the registered individuals to be contacted by their nearest hospital where all other details about their health, blood group and medication, will be noted.
“After this phase is complete, in the third phase we will use artificial intelligence (AI) to match donors with recipients based on HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) matching and DNA verification.
“This data will be stored with us for use in future if the donor dies and their organs can be harvested,” added Al Sha’ali.
She reiterated that Phase II and III are not being launched now but have been planned to be implemented in the near future.
A second AI based project which will be launched by health ministries across GCC countries is that of a Smart Health Card. But no date was specified for the launch.
“The smart health card is a pan-GCC initiative and will link all health care data bases of those registered,” said Jamal Al Salwani at the Ministry of Health and Prevention Pavilion. “The card will have all the details of a person’s health status — the diseases he or she has, immunisation, medical and diagnostic records, and it will also mention if he or she has opted for deceased organ donation. In case this individual is travelling in the GCC and is involved in any accident, then the health care services will have all the data on hand to help the individual, and in the case of clinical death, they can then harvest their organs.”
The four-step process explained:
1: Dowload the free Hayat App
2. Fill in the details on the screen, including Emirates ID number to express an interest in organ donation
3. Receive an email on the registered number to confirm interest
4. Once you send return email, you registration process is complete