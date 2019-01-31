“The smart health card is a pan-GCC initiative and will link all health care data bases of those registered,” said Jamal Al Salwani at the Ministry of Health and Prevention Pavilion. “The card will have all the details of a person’s health status — the diseases he or she has, immunisation, medical and diagnostic records, and it will also mention if he or she has opted for deceased organ donation. In case this individual is travelling in the GCC and is involved in any accident, then the health care services will have all the data on hand to help the individual, and in the case of clinical death, they can then harvest their organs.”