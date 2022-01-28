Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, conducted basic life support training for Expo 2020 visitors at the India pavilion. The training benefitted 171 people who were trained on essential life-saving skills which can be used incase of emergencies.
Basic Life Support, or BLS, generally refers to first response care that is provided during health emergencies like accidents or choking or sudden respiratory distress. The participants received training to identify life threatening situations and the immediate response that they can provide as per need like CPR, first-aid, resuscitation and other essential skills, till professional medical help can be availed. Aster Volunteers have been providing this training across multiple countries and have conducted 176,185 trainings till date.
Vital life skill
Speaking on the initiative, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Life support training is a vital life skill that equips one with the knowledge of dealing with health emergencies before professional medical care can be availed. Prompt and appropriate first aid can save lives, and if more and more people are empowered with these basic skills, many lives can be saved in the event of an emergency. Aster Volunteers have been at the forefront of many training and awareness activities, and we are glad that the BLS training at the India pavilion, EXPO 2020 equipped the visitors with essential life-saving skills.”
Zumba dance
The programme began with a zumba dance warm up followed by an educational BLS video. Further, the participants were asked to practice BLS skills with mannequins. The activity was supervised by Aster doctors, nurses and volunteers.
Over the last 5 years, Aster Volunteers has emerged into a global movement being driven by over 37,000 volunteers who have impacted over 3 million lives. Recently, Aster Volunteers had also organized a Health & Wellness Camp for 70 underprivileged children at the India pavilion.