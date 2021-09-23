The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Aster DM Healthcare has announced that it will provide first aid services to visitors at the basement of the India Pavilion during the six-month duration of the Expo. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare, UAE’s largest health-care provider with one of the largest integrated health-care networks in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and India, will provide emergency medical care through its first aid booth at the basement of the India pavilion during the six-month run of Expo 2020 Dubai. Aster will also host a global showcase of its multi-geography integrated health-care offering during Expo’s Health and Wellness week in January 2022.

Beyond the India Pavilion, a non-branded Aster pharmacy store is also being set up at the Expo Retail Centre and a branded store at Expo Village. Medcare is setting up teleMEDCARE, a telehealth booth inside the non-branded Aster pharmacy store at the Expo Retail Centre that visitors can use to immediately connect with a doctor and seek needed medical care.

‘Moving beyond the pandemic’

Dr Azad Moopen

“Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to be a game changer for UAE and neighbouring countries as it brings the world together on a single platform and provides confidence to the world to move beyond the shackles of the pandemic. We expect this to be a great opportunity for the common man to see the newest and best technologies and will also open doors for start-ups, corporates, public and private sector enterprises to showcase their products and services to a global audience. With Aster’s large presence in India and GCC, we are eagerly looking forward to utilising the opportunity through our presence at the Expo 2020 venue as well as all parts of Dubai, providing medical care and products to the visitors and residents,” said Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Home and hotel-care services

With its integrated offering and a presence across most neighbourhoods, Aster DM Healthcare facilities are all set to serve medical needs of tourists and residents at their door-steps. All Medcare and Aster hospitals and clinics are set to offer special COVID-19 PCR testing services, including home collection. Home or hotel-care services have been ramped up, which would enable a patient to call a doctor, nurse or physiotherapist for physical consultation. For virtual consultation, Aster and Medcare doctors will remain available on call.

Prescription medicines and wellness products can be ordered from Aster pharmacy via telephone call, WhatsApp and online (www.AsterOnline.com). People can call 800ASTER (800-27387) for a doctor-on-call service at their home, office or hotel, 044400500 for doctor appointments or health check-up at Aster Hospitals and clinics and 800-700-600 for Aster Pharmacy. Doctor appointment booking services and TeleHealth consultations can be done quickly and easily via the new 1Aster app that hosts Aster’s proprietary digital health platform to be launched shortly.

Premium health checkups