Dubai: An Emirati family in Al Ain got their perfect National Day present at midnight on Sunday as they welcomed a son into this world.
Baby Khalifa, son of Mohammad Abdullah Al Hurr and Shamma Hamad Al Ketbi, was delivered at Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain.
The newborn’s perfect timing makes him most likely the first child born on the UAE’s 47th National Day across the emirates.
The delivery was overseen by Dr Tayseer Mohammad, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist, who termed it a miracle.
“We believe that UAE National Day 2018 will be a lucky day for us, and it has certainly started on the best note possible,” the beaming father said.
He added that the medical and nursing staff at the hospital had been fantastic, and “we would like to thank them for safely delivering our precious gift.”
Several other babies were also born on the UAE’s 47th National Day, bringing unfathomable joy to their families.
At various branches of NMC hospitals across the country, 19 babies had been born at the time by 2pm on Sunday, with many more deliveries expected across the country on the same day.
Helal Salem Al Kaabi and his wife Aysha Mohammad Al Kaabi, both Emiratis, celebrated the birth of their first child, a boy, via normal delivery at NMC Speciality Hospital in Al Ain. The same hospital had delivered five baby by 2pm on Sunday.
Dr Purnima Thakur, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, presided over the delivery.
At Al Zahra Sharjah, Emirati parents Mansour Al Harithi and Ekaterina Sedaochzhay welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Mariam. The hospital saw four babies born by 2pm, the others being born to couples from Jordan, Syria and Yemen.
NMC Hospital in Al Nahda Dubai saw five babies delivered while another three were born at the NMC Royal Women’s Hospital in Abu Dhabi. NMC DIP Dubai and NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi each reported the delivery of one baby.
“As the largest network of hospitals in the region, we [help] deliver over 2,000 children annually and have over 200 paediatricians to look after them,” Prasanth Manghat, CEO and executive director NMC Healthcare, said. “That’s one of the major reasons for our hospitals to be the first choice centres for prospective parents to deliver their precious babies.”