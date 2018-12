Drop a chilli or two into a hearty stew or go all out and cook yourself a hot Thai curry because counter-intuitive as it may sound, spicy food betters your mood and — surprise — expands your tolerance for pain. Receptors on the tongue help release endorphins, the natural peptide chemicals that the body produces to enhance focus and put you in a better mood. Takidin says you can also trigger the release of endorphins by anaerobic exercises, since these opiate-like chemicals help us keep going even after we deplete our oxygen stores as well as helps us to cope with chronic pain.