Early rehabilitation helps premature baby overcome health challenges

Doctors developed a personalised rehabilitation plan involving a multidisciplinary team
Abu Dhabi: A premature baby who required breathing and feeding support after birth has made significant progress following months of specialised rehabilitation at SEHA’s Salma Rehabilitation Hospital.
Baby Alyazia was born extremely premature and needed prolonged medical care before being admitted to the hospital, where she faced ongoing respiratory and feeding difficulties, as well as delays in key developmental milestones.
Doctors developed a personalised rehabilitation plan involving a multidisciplinary team that included paediatric specialists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, and recreational therapy professionals.
Over the following months, Alyazia gradually improved. She progressed from relying on respiratory support and tube feeding to breathing independently, feeding orally and showing better movement and communication skills suited to her stage of development.
Dr Ali Rishwan Ali Zalat, Specialist in Paediatrics at SEHA’s Salma Rehabilitation Hospital, said Alyazia’s progress highlights the importance of early rehabilitation for children with complex medical conditions.
“Alyazia arrived as a fragile premature baby who needed support with breathing and feeding. Today, she is breathing independently, feeding orally and growing more steadily,” he said.
“Her journey reflects the importance of early intervention and coordinated rehabilitation for children facing complex medical challenges.”
Rosanna Pelayo, a physiotherapist at the hospital, said therapy sessions focused on helping Alyazia develop movement skills through activities designed for her corrected age.
“Early physiotherapy included play-based exercises that supported her gross and fine motor development while improving posture and movement. These interventions contributed to her gradual progress,” she said.
SEHA said Alyazia’s recovery demonstrates how early, integrated rehabilitation can improve outcomes for children born with complex medical needs.
The hospital added that the case also reflects its commitment to providing specialised rehabilitation services that support both children and their families throughout the recovery journey.