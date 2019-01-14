Ever noticed those yellow straps hanging around your gym? They could be the key to attaining lean muscle in a versatile low-impact, full-body workout, says Nelita Villezon, Head Coach at Orange Theory Fitness Dubai.
TRX affords its user additional benefits such as stability and coordination for core exercises such as the knee tuck, which Villezon says is enhanced because your feet are suspended in the air.
Another useful item at the gym or in the home is the medicine ball. “It’s the simplest tool for training explosive power and rotational core strength,” explains Villezon. “Unlike dumbbells or kettlebells, medicine balls are more suited for dynamic movement.”
1. Medicine Ball Ground-to-Press
Standing with feet shoulder-width apart, grab the medicine ball with thumbs facing towards the chest, drop your hips down and bend your knees until your thighs are as close to parallel to the ground as possible. Come up from the squat while simultaneously pressing the medicine ball above your head. Your finishing position should be with the arms and legs straight with a soft bend in the knees.
the arms and legs straight with a soft bend in the knees.
2. Medicine Ball Wood Chopper
Start with your feet more than hip-width apart. Hold the ball with hands and arms straight. Rotate your waist and lower the ball down to one side. Explosively lift it while twisting at the waist to the opposite side above shoulder height. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side.
3. Medicine Ball Squat Front Press
Stand with feet hip-width apart, grip the ball at chest height with your thumbs facing your chest. Drop your hip back and bend your knees into a squat position. Hold the squat then press the medicine ball away from your body, keeping the arms parallel to the floor. Return your arms to the starting position.
4. TRX Pull-Up
Start by holding the TRX straps with palms facing down. Sit back into a low squat position with weight in your heels and toes up. Pull your elbows down to the side while keeping the arms wide. Rotate your hands so your fists are facing the floor. Straighten your arms by punching the hands down towards the floor and maintain tension in the straps. Slowly reverse this movement and control yourself back down to the starting position.
5. TRX Standing Rollout
Start in a standing position with hands on straps facing the floor and at shoulder height. Your body should mimic a plank position. While keeping tension on the straps and arms straight, slowly raise hands above your head. Try to keep you hips in alignment with the rest of the body. Slowly return the hands to the starting position.
6. TRX Knee Tuck
Start with your feet in the cradle of the TRX. Lift your knees off the ground and bring your body into a plank position. Keep your hands below the shoulders. Bring your knees in towards the chest. Engage your core to release legs back to the starting position.
Nelita Villezon is the Head Coach at Orange Theory Fitness Dubai
Instagram: nelita_v