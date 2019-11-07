DHA-run centre launched last year to help children with developmental delays

Dubai: Around 112 children have received treatment for developmental delays from Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Early Intervention Centre since its inception last November.

Dr Latifa Al Rustamani, Consultant Family Medicine and Head of People of Determination Office at the DHA revealed that out of the 112 children, 36 children were discharged and integrated in the community after receiving the needed intervention.

The Primary Health Care Sector’s early intervention centre, which is located in Al Mizhar Health Centre’s grounds, aims to provide quality early intervention services for children up to six-years-old who suffer from developmental delays.

“To provide comprehensive and high quality services — in collaboration with the families — the centre is supported by highly qualified specialists in the fields of physiotherapy, psychologically, occupational therapy, speech therapy and social work,” said Al Rustamani.

“The centre is also equipped with entertaining therapeutic tools and state-of-the-art technology that help the centre’s specialists implement the latest medical practices adopted internationally,” she added.

DHA inaugurated the centre last November to achieve the Dubai Government’s strategy especially when it comes to early detection of diseases and early intervention and integration.