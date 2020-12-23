Dubai: Dubai's new COVID-19 vaccination programme kicked-off on Wednesday, a day after it was officially announced.
The programme uses the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that has already been employed in the UK and the US; early on Wednesday, The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced the emergency registration of the vaccine.
Where can I get the vaccine?
The vaccinations will be available at six DHA health facilities that include:
- Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre,
- Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre
- Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre,
- Barsha Primary Health Care Centre,
- Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre, and
- Hatta Hospital.
How can I get it?
UAE residents can register and book appointments for vaccination through the DHA app or the DHA’s toll-free number 800 342.