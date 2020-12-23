20201211 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
A man receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs Image Credit: Reuters
Dubai: Dubai's new COVID-19 vaccination programme kicked-off on Wednesday, a day after it was officially announced.

The programme uses the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that has already been employed in the UK and the US; early on Wednesday, The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced the emergency registration of the vaccine.

Where can I get the vaccine?

The vaccinations will be available at six DHA health facilities that include:

  • Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre,
  • Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre
  • Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre,
  • Barsha Primary Health Care Centre,
  • Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre, and
  • Hatta Hospital.

How can I get it?

UAE residents can register and book appointments for vaccination through the DHA app or the DHA’s toll-free number 800 342.