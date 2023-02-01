Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has extended the service of birth and death certificate issuance to private sector hospitals in Dubai.
The move is aimed at enhancing the convenience of community members and ensure easy utilisation of this service.
Previously, only a public hospital in Dubai could provide this certificate. However, by the end of 2023, all private sector hospitals in Dubai will also be able to issue these certificates, it was announced at Arab Health 2023 today.
Presently, this service is available at HMS Mirdif Hospital, Medcare Hospital for Women and Children, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Mediclinic City Hospital, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital and Zulekha hospital.
Customers will receive a physical certificate and they can request for a digital certificate as well.
Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director-General and Acting Director of the Public Health Department at the DHA said: “We have extended the availability of this service to enable customers to access it with ease. It will also help enhance collaboration with private sector hospitals who will provide this service according to approved standards. Implementing this move is in line with our aim to provide the highest quality of care and convenience to community members and at the same time it strengthens collaboration with the private sector.”
Dr Al Blooshi said this initiative will improve customer journey, raise the quality of service by enhancing speed and availability of this service.