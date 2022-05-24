Dubai: Dubai Health Authority’s Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre (DPRC) has undergone further transformation and has extended its scope of service. The centre will shortly begin to receive inpatients for physiotherapy and rehabilitation services.
DPRC has partnered with Orpea Middle East to provide “the highest quality” of inpatient and outpatient physiotherapy and rehabilitation services to the population as well as medical tourists.
Dr Ahmed bin Kalban, CEO of the Specialised Healthcare Services at the DHA, said: “The centre will provide the highest quality of inpatient and outpatient physiotherapy and rehabilitation services which are highly specialised with an aim to provide patients with the best quality of life possible post an acute trauma or medical condition. Additionally, the centre will also focus on preventive and curative health education programs.”
He highlighted that the recently expanded centre has 36 inpatient beds and can serve 160 outpatients on a daily basis. The centre will provide specialised medical services for post-acute-trauma, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, neurological disorders, orthopedic neurological or musculoskeletal diseases as well as post-COVID-19 treatment.
Elaborating on the available services, Dr bin Kalban pointed out the centre would include services such physical medicine, rehabilitation, neurology, sports medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, management and treatment of injury, disease or disability; speech therapy, occupational therapy with training and rehabilitation techniques that help restore and strengthen the patient’s ability to live a quality life to the best extent possible. Additionally, the centre will provide prosthetic devices such as splints and braces.
More services
Dr bin Kalban said DPRC that the centre will offer mental health services and nutrition education. Social workers will also provide support and guidance to patients and their families. He added that the centre has been designed to provide holistic services for patients to ensure the best possible patient-outcomes and support.