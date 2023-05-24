Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation in Dubai today announced that it has received a donation of Dh7 million from its longstanding partner Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to support its A’awen programme that seeks to help patients in need.
The Foundation’s flagship patient treatment programme, A’awen, provides financial medical assistance to patients who are unable to afford quality treatment, alleviating some of the financial burden of patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses including cancer. Since January 2023, Al Jalila Foundation, which is a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation, has supported a total of 1,505 patients from 54 nationalities, including 102 children. It has also invested up to Dh25 million to provide relief to patients in need.
‘Putting patients first’
Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of the Al Jalila Foundation, said: “As a philanthropic healthcare organisation dedicated to transforming lives, the health and well-being of patients is a top priority at Al Jalila Foundation. Philanthropic support is integral to achieving our mission, and we are immensely grateful to Dubai Islamic Bank for their generosity and support to our A’awen programme that gives hope to patients. The programme serves as a testament to Dubai Academic Health Corporation’s commitment to putting patients first, ensuring that patients can concentrate on their healing journey without financial concerns by providing comprehensive treatment and support.”
Dubai Islamic Bank reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility and community development through its continued support to Al Jalila Foundation.