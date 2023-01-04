Dubai: The second edition of Dubai Investments Green Run will take place on January 15 in Dubai Investments Park with a 3km and 5km jog/ run open for all age groups.
Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, head of Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments & General Manager, Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie, said: “Dubai Investments Green Run debuted last year as a community event aimed at encouraging and promoting a healthier lifestyle. Green Run is an initiative where both employees and communities can participate in solidarity for a common cause. We started off the first edition with more than 800 participants and we are expecting around 3,000 participants this time.”
Open for everyone
The 3km walk/run is for participants at all levels of fitness. They can run, walk, push strollers or use wheelchairs towards the ﬁnish line at their own pace. The 5kmwalk/run is a timed run and top adult and youth finishers in male and female categories will be rewarded with cash prizes. Organisations and schools with the best green message will also be rewarded.
Ruth Dickinson, event director at FittGROUP, said: “Dubai Investments Green Run is a fun community event to raise awareness and support green initiatives and choices we can make in our everyday lives. Participants are encouraged to bring their own re- usable, refillable water bottles that can be filled at water stations, promoting reuse, recycle and reduce single use plastics and recycled materials.”
The run will culminate at the Green Village, located in Dubai Investments Park 1, behind Dubai Investments Headquarters. The Green Village is designed as a Smart Zone for the whole family with environmentally friendly activities and entertainment.
Interested participants can now register on Dubai Investments Green Run website.