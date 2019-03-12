Initiative in line with Mohammad’s directive to speed up ease of doing business

Dubai Healthcare City. Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), announced revised fees for several of its health care, commercial and research and education offerings on Tuesday with the objective of facilitating ease of doing business.

The initiative is in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reduce the cost of doing business in Dubai, enhancing economic growth in the emirate, and further cementing the emirate’s position as a destination of choice for investment.

The DHCC freezone has revised several fees, benefiting clinical, non-clinical, and education and research partners.

Operating permit fees for issuance and renewal for close to 150 clinical partners — mainly hospitals and clinics, have been reduced to strengthen patient care and health care services in DHCC.

Operating permit fees for inpatient and outpatient facilities have also been reduced by up to 30 per cent and 24 per cent respectively. Whereas diagnostic centres and medical laboratories will benefit from up to 32 per cent reduction in permit fees. Other segments that will benefit are community pharmacy and non-diagnostic medical laboratories.

Further, to strengthen key support services in the DHCC Community such as retail, hospitality, consultancies, and professional training centres, non-clinical operating permit fees have also been waived, benefiting more than 240 partners in the freezone.

Dr Ramadan Al Baloushi, Chief Regulatory Officer — DHCA, said, “As a regulatory body, we strive to adopt policies that will benefit our partners and ensure the sustainability of our services at Dubai Healthcare City. As part of the directives of the UAE’s Leadership, fee waivers and reductions have been made to attract investors to the freezone.”