Dubai: With a rise in the incidence of COVID-19 cases, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the separation of all clinics known medically and internationally as fever clinics or infectious disease care centres from other specialised medical clinics. This has been done to provide a safe health care journey for patient and to to strengthen the prevention system adopted by DHA to combat communicable diseases and epidemics said Humaid Al Qatami, director general of DHA. He was on an inspection tour of clinics on Monday.
Al Qatami also added that the Al Mizhar, Al Safa and Al Mamzar clinics would no longer accept patients at the Fever Clinic. These patients would now be redirected to other DHA primary health care centres instead if they report a fever or develop any infectious disease symptoms. The DHA’s actions in this regard were undertaken to ensure the safety and health of patients who visit its primary health care centres, especially the elderly, children, pregnant women, People of Determination and patients with chronic diseases.
Upon inspecting the Al Mizhar Health Centre, Al Qatami highlighted that the Authority pays great importance to the safety of patients in its medical facilities (hospitals, centres and clinics) and was continuously working to improve patients’ journey, in accordance with the highest standards of health prevention and protection and in line with internationally recognised standards of care.
He added that DHA has paid great emphasis to the development of primary health care centers as they provide frontline health care. The centres are located across different areas in the Emirate to ensure patients have easy access to high-quality specialised health care. He added that primary health care centres also provide preventive and consistent medical care services for community members.