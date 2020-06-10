Dubai Health Authority headquarters Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) provided licenses to 37 health facilities and 2,340 health professionals from the beginning of this year until May.

The 37 health facilities licensed include one hospital, 16 pharmacies, nine clinics and nine optical centres.

The 2,340 healthcare professionals licensed included 466 physicians, 210 dentists, 922 nurses and midwifes, 723 assistant medical professionals and 19 complementary and alternative traditional medicine professionals.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA said that receiving these licensing requests during these difficult circumstances, which are affecting the world, reflects the big confidence investors have in the emirate and reaffirms its place as a leading destination for health investment.

Dr Al Mulla said that as of May, the total number of licensed health facilities in Dubai is 3,419 health facilities and 39,488 health professionals.

He said that the authority has put in place, simplified procedures to facilitate licensing requests through the Sheryan system, adding that the system has greatly contributed to improving the customers’ experience.