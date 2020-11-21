It is the only facility in Dubai to provide testing for Tuberculosis and legionella

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched a new stand-alone laboratory, which provides several state-of-the-art diagnostic services.

It is the only facility in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to provide testing for Tuberculosis (TB) and legionella, according to a DHA press release. Previously, it was located in Rashid Hospital and now the stand-alone lab that is located in Satwa has expanded in its capacity and services.

It offers a plethora of modern diagnostic services including molecular diagnostic services for detection of TB and legionella.

The lab falls under the DHA’s Microbiology and Infection Control unit in the Pathology Laboratory Department and provides centralised diagnostic services for Mycobacteria (TB) and Legionella detection service for all health facilities in Dubai. Additionally, the TB diagnostic testing service is a referral service for all the Northern Emirates as well.

Expands diagnostic laboratories

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “In line with our vision to provide the highest quality of medical services and protect public health, we have expanded our diagnostic laboratories recognising their pivotal role in terms of disease recognition, interpretation and disease surveillance. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology and highly qualified manpower to provide timely and accurate diagnostic services.”

Robust services

Dr Hussain Al Samt, Director of Pathology and Genetics Department at the DHA, said: “Recognition of disease is the foundation of disease control and prevention. In the process of disease recognition, the diagnostic laboratory plays a crucial role. From disease etiology, to an interpretative role and disease surveillance, laboratory professionals provide the medical sector much needed support and are an important link in the patient care process. At the DHA, we have robust diagnostic services and this expansion reinforces the priority diagnostic services receive in the patient care continuum.”

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, at the opening of the stand-alone diagnostic laboratory in Dubai.

Dr. Rania Medhat Seliem, Head of Pathology Laboratory, Rashid Hospital and Consultant at the DHA’s Pathology & Genetics Department highlighted that the laboratory provides several pertinent services.

TB tests

Dr Seliem said, “Additionally, it is the only service in the UAE providing second line Drug Susceptibility Test for TB. It is a very important test to know the drug susceptibility in patients with diseases such as TB. It helps understand which medicines will and will not work on them.”