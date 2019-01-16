Dubai: Dr Amla Lovett Nazareth, leading obstetrician and gynaecologist from Dubai became the first doctor in her field in the Mena region to be honoured for her outstanding work in her field by the International Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (FIGO). At the 22nd World Congress of FIGO held in Rio de Janeiro, Dr Nazareth received the award in January 2019.
Elaborating on the award, Dr Nazareth told Gulf News: “The FIGO award is special as it is held once every three years. Globally recognised obstetricians and gynaecologists from several regions are nominated by the executive board of the organisation for their exemplary work. The awardees are chosen from 137 countries and seven different regions. I am honoured that it is the first time anyone from Mena region has received this recognition.”