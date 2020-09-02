Heart surgery at Dubai Hospital. Dubai ranks one medical tourism destination in the region for the second consecutive year. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai has maintained its top position as the leading Arab destination for medical tourists for the second year in a row, according to the Global Medical Tourism Index, which was recently released by the International Healthcare Research Centre (IHRC).

Worldwide, the emirate, one of the globe’s most preferred tourist hubs, ranked sixth on the list of 46 unique destinations, reflecting once again its competitiveness in providing advanced health care services to foreign health travellers and success in building advanced medical infrastructures and facilities.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO — Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, said: “The latest recognition once again emphasises the quality of health care services in Dubai and its attractiveness as a global health care centre. This achievement is the result of our response to the directives of our wise leadership to enhance the regulatory framework within our medical system and build a world-class health care infrastructure and capabilities that meet the needs of healthier and happier communities in the country.

“Dubai positions itself as a destination where medical and wellness tourists from all over the world can avail of safe, reliable, and innovative services that will help improve their health and, consequently, the quality of their life. We have placed all the necessary precautionary measures recommended by local and global health authorities to ensure the safety of our local and international patients.”

Top Arab destination

Dubai has retained its number one rank in the region after scoring high across the index’s three main criteria. It was ranked fifth in quality and services facilities benchmark; seventh in the environmental destination; and 13th in terms of its medical tourism industry. This latest achievement is the result of intensified efforts by the Dubai Government, represented by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), to strengthen its medical tourism sector as one of the key pillars of its economic diversification and development policies.

Over 350,000 medical tourists in 2019

Substantial investments have been earmarked to build modern hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai and attract international doctors across various disciplines. During the first half of 2020, DHA issued 3,397 licenses to health facilities in Dubai, while 45 new health facilities, a hospital, and 10 general and specialised medical clinics were inaugurated during the period. Moreover, Dubai has 20 licensed centres specialising in traditional, complementary, and alternative medicine (TCAM). These centres currently offer eight Traditional, Complementary and Aletrnative Medicine (TCAM) services and employs 234 professionals. At least 20 dedicated medical centres being managed by licensed health professionals are operating in the emirate as well.

Thanks to its modern facilities and a strong commitment to enhancing the experience of international patients and wellness tourists, the emirate witnessed a 4 per cent increase in medical tourism arrivals in 2019 to reach 350,118 compared to 2018. The majority of them were Asians at 34 per cent, followed by medical tourists from Arab and Gulf countries at 28 per cent; European countries at 17 per cent; African nations at 10 per cent; and the Americas and others at 10 per cent.

Brand DXH here to stay

The DHA has been leading the efforts to position Dubai in the global medical tourism map by reinforcing the international community’s confidence in the emirate. As a result of this commitment, the prestigious Dubai Health Experience (DXH) brand was born, with the Authority continuously working towards implementing industry best practices and adopting international standards for patient care.

Mohamed Al Mehri, Director, Health Tourism Department, said: “Many of our DXH Group member health care facilities are providing second medical opinions and teleconsultations. We encourage health tourists to start planning their treatments that have been put on hold because of the current situation.”