Dubai Airport welcomes travelers with Dubai Fitness Challenge passport stamp

DXB issues 30×30 fitness stamp, spreading wellness spirit to every arriving traveler
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has rolled out a unique initiative at Dubai International Airport, welcoming travelers with a special stamp marking the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30. The stamp, featuring the challenge’s logo, is part of the Emirate’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of health, wellness, and active living among residents and visitors alike.
The initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and aligns with the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, to make physical fitness a daily lifestyle and position Dubai as one of the world’s most dynamic and active cities.
Brigadier Faisal Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Assistant Director General for the Airports Sector, said the initiative sends a clear message from Dubai to the world.
“Through the 30×30 Fitness Challenge stamp, we celebrate the spirit of Dubai — a city that never stops moving,” Brig Al Nuaimi said. “This initiative reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to supporting the leadership’s vision of promoting healthy living, not just among residents, but also through the experience of every traveler arriving at or departing from Dubai International Airport, making them part of the positive energy that sets Dubai apart globally.”
He added that GDRFA Dubai sees community initiatives as extending beyond institutional engagement, reinforcing its role in serving the public and strengthening Dubai’s global reputation as a city of innovation, humanity, and quality of life.
The 30×30 Fitness Challenge stamp is more than a token; it symbolises Dubai’s unique blend of sport, health, and hospitality, leaving every visitor with a tangible reminder of the city’s vibrancy and progressive values.
