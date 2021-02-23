Dubai: The Friends of Diabetes Association, a health-promoting entity under the Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, has launched its annual “Super Hero” awareness campaign, in cooperation with the Emirates Schools Establishment, Sharjah Education Council (SEC), and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).
Some 45 public and private schools in the emirate of Sharjah and Central Region are taking part in the four-month campaign, which lasts until June 16 and aims to raise awareness among students about diabetes prevention, encourage them to adopt healthy lifestyles and engage in physical activity.
Virtual meeting held
Khawla Al-Haj, Head of the Friends for Diabetes Association, Aisha Al-Sei, Director of the Student Care and Protection Department, Emirates Schools Establishment, Shaima Al Hosani Head of the Nursing Department at Sharjah Education Council, and representatives of a number of Sharjah’s government institutions, participating schools and the campaign sponsors, launched the campaign at a virtual press conference.
“The Super Hero Campaign is one of our most important programmes and projects, which focuses on raising awareness of our students about diabetes and stimulating them to adopt healthy lifestyles and physical activity. It also plays an important role in securing a safe and supportive environment for children with diabetes to help them manage and control their disease effectively,” said Al-Haj.
She added: “This year’s edition is packed with a lot of innovative initiatives, including virtual workshops on diabetes and interesting contests and activities on social medial platforms.”
The campaign also includes the electronic distribution of the Super Hero Bag to participating schools. Virtual workshops will also be held for school nurses to enhance their professional competence, besides seminars for students on diabetes. In addition, the association will be also organising three educational contests that aim to convey the message of the campaign to students and school managements.