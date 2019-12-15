Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA courtesy dha Image Credit:

Dubai: Beginning December 15, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has started a free-of-charge home medicine distribution service to its patients across the emirate.

The initiative Dawaee, meaning medication, was inaugurated by Humaid Al Qutami, director general of DHA and chairman of the board of directors, in Dubai on Sunday.

Dr Ali Al Sayed, Director of Pharmaceutical Services at DHA, told Gulf News: “Our inpatients who are discharged or outpatients can place the order for their medicines on our website www.dha.gov.ae. too, However, their documentation should be available in our electronic records. There is a section for e-services and once the order is placed, our dedicated Dawaee vans will deliver the consignment free of charge to the patient anywhere in Dubai.”

Patients that have a valid prescription from a DHA health facility and are Emiratis or have a valid ENAYA or SAADA health insurance programme, are eligible for this service. They need to provide a preferred date of delivery, last appointment details and customer information.

Al Qutami said: “Patient centric care and patient convenience are priority at the DHA. Over the last few years, pharmaceutical services across the DHA has seen a shift towards smart technology and smart pharmacy. We aim to continue in that direction. Home-delivery of medications is a feature that will provide added comfort to patients, particularly those who require medicines on a regular basis to treat conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, the elderly and people of determination.”

Controlled medicines that are available on strict prescription basis are not covered by this service as they require the patient to present his Emirates ID and prescription in person which is further verified by the pharmacist before dispensation.