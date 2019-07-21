Dubai: On the occasion of World Brain on Sunday, physicians of Cleveland Clinic, Ohio have announced the results of their trials in the use of deep brain stimulation in helping stroke patients regain movement.

Dr Andre Machado, chair of the Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic said: “We wanted to leverage our experience with deep brain stimulation to see if we could use it to try to help patients we couldn’t help before. After 10 years in the lab, we’ve given this treatment to six patients, most of whom have recovered some of the movement they’ve lost.”

Physicians at Cleveland Clinic’s Neurological Institute are working closely with their colleagues at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to introduce deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease.

The introduction of the treatment could open the door to stroke patients in the UAE.