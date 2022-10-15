Dubai: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), said to be the UAE’s largest healthcare network, on Saturday announced that it will permanently close its COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centre in Ajman tomorrow, October 16.
Those requiring COVID-19 PCR tests or vaccinations in Ajman are encouraged to book appointments at the nearest available centre. Full details on the location of the nearest SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centre is on the Seha website. To book an appointment, people can download the SEHA app.
About Seha
Seha owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Seha is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.
Seha operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than 5 million outpatients.
Seha is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.