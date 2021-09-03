Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 978 new cases of COVID-19, one fatality and 1,504 fresh recoveries on Friday.
According to the latest numbers, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new coronavirus infections were detected after 299,936 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With today’s newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 721,308, while the death toll has now touched 2,044 and overall recoveries have climbed to 709,659.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.