Dubai: UAE reported 5 deaths and 930 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, said Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the health sector in the UAE.
The number of new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday is the highest reported in 4 months. With this, the total number of infections in the country has risen to 76,911.
5 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 398.
A total of 586 people have been recovered in the last 24 hours. Total number of recovery in the UAE now stands at 67,945.
62 per cent of the new infections have been reported among males, and 38% are of women she said. 12 per cent of these have arrived in the UAE in the past two weeks, even though they were tested negative for COVID-19 when they left their respective countries.
Social gatherings have been a big source of transmission of the disease, as 88 per cent of the new cases were a result from weddings, work, funerals or other social gatherings, Farida said.
One of the main reason for the rise in new infections is that people are not wearing masks and other protections and are attending social gatherings at restaurants and homes, she said. Another issue is that malls and shops are not sticking to prescribed COVID-protocol and safety guidelines, especially with regards to the capacity requirements.