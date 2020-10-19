Abu Dhabi: Another 915 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the grand total of COVID-19 infections in the country to 116,517, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
Three new deaths from the novel virus have been reported, taking the UAE’s death toll to 466.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,295 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 108,811 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 77,291 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.