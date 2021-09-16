Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday confirmed the detection of 564 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 650 fresh recoveries.
According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 275,823 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With today’s new cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 731,307, while the fatality tally has now touched 2,069, and overall recoveries climbed to 722,723.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, abide by precautionary measures and social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.