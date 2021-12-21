Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported a slight increase in the daily COVID-19 infections over the last few days with 452 confirmed cases detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 744,890, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
Two more COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 2,154. A total of 198 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 738,983.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 396,090 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing patients speedy recovery. It also urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.