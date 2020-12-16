Dubai: The UAE on Wednesday reported four more fatalities and 1,278 new cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally of infections to 188,545 and death toll to 626.
In its daily update on coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced an additional 726 fresh recoveries, pushing the total number of people recovered from the virus to 165,749.
The ministry conducted 144,174 PCR tests over the past 24 hours in line with its plan to widen the scope of tests.
The ministry expressed sincere condolences to the deceased’s families and wished a speedy recovery for patients who are still under treatment. It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and to continue abide by health protocols and precautionary measures for their safety.