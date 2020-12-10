Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 1,255 new cases of COVID-19 and four new fatalities on Thursday.
This takes total number of infections to 181,405 and fatality tally to 602, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
A further 657 fresh recoveries were also registered over the past 24 hours, pushing total recoveries in the country to 161,741. The new cases were detected after the ministry conducted 156,425 PCR tests across the emirates over the past 24 hours.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients a speedy recovery.
It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to precautionary measures and social distancing protocols to ensure everyone’s health and safety.